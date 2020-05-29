In the name of Shramik Special, Railways running 'Corona Express' trains: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that all religious places will open in the state on June 1 where not more than 10 people will be allowed at any time.

"Temples, Gurudwaras, Mosques and all religious places in the state are closed. They will open from June 1 but not more than 10 people will be allowed at any given point of time. No assembly would be allowed in religious places," Mamata said.

"Temples, Gurudwaras, Mosques and all religious places in the state are closed. They will open from June 1 but not more than 10 people will be allowed at any given point of time. No assembly would be allowed in religious places," Mamata said.

Religious places have been closed across the country since the nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Banerjee also said that social distancing norms were not being followed in the Shramik Special trains as they are running at full capacity.

"Law is equal for all but why all trains are running in full capacity? Why the railways is not maintaining social distancing? Passengers are not being served water and food in the trains," the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

"In the name of Shramik Express, Indian Railways is running Corona Express. Why extra trains are not being run. I was Railway Minister once. I had increased coaches but why it cannot be done now? The Railways are bringing people from hotspot areas in huge numbers," she added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.