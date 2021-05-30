Where there are successes, there are also trials. In these seven years together, we have overcome many difficult tests as well and each time we have all emerged stronger. In the form of the corona pandemic, we are being continuously put to test. This is a crisis that has plagued the whole world, so many people have lost their loved ones. Even big countries were not spared," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday during his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat, which also marked completion of seven years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

This comes against the backdrop of the government facing increasing criticism over its mishandling of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic with super-spreader events such as political rallies and the Kumbh Mela, exacerbating an unprecedented health crisis.

“In the midst of this pandemic, India is moving forward with the resolve of service and cooperation. In the first wave, we fought courageously. This time, too, India will be victorious in the ongoing fight against the virus," Modi said.

India has also been ramping up the production of medicines and domestic healthcare equipment manufacturing capacity, apart from ramping up medical oxygen production in the country to 9,500 metric tonnes after the cases started surging in April, setting up oxygen plants and importing cryogenic containers, oxygen cylinders and concentrators.

“Over these years, the country has followed the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," Modi said, adding: “Together, we have experienced many moments of national pride in these years.When we observe that now India moves ahead not with the thought and pressure of other countries but with her own conviction, then we all feel proud. When we witness that now India gives a befitting reply to those who conspire against us, then our confidence soars," he said.

He listed his government’s achievements in areas such as national security, strategic independence, connectivity, housing, electricity access, potable water, and financial inclusion.

Modi also thanked doctors, nurses and frontline workers, and spoke to drivers of oxygen tankers, oxygen express trains and an air force officer involved in supplying oxygen and interacted with a lab technician.

