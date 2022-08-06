'In this country…: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at BJP. Here's what he said

'In this country…: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at BJP. Here's what he said2 min read . 03:01 PM IST
- Over 300 protesters, including 65 members of Parliament, have been detained so far in connection with the case.
On the FIR registered in connection with Friday's Congress protests, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "In our country protesting is illegal, voicing our opinions is illegal. They (BJP govt) can do whatever they want".
Congress called for a nationwide protest on Friday against inflation, unemployment and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on essential items. Following which, Delhi Police registered a case at the Tughlaq Road police station in connection with a protest staged by the opposition party.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said a case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Tughlaq Road police station.
Over 300 protesters, including 65 members of Parliament, have been detained so far in connection with the case. Earlier, Delhi Police had denied permission to the Congress to stage a protest in the national capital.
On Friday, footage showed congress leader Priyanka Gandhi crossing the barricades where she held a brief sit-in before being taken away by cops. She, along with other Congress leaders was dragged into buses from outside the party's headquarters in Delhi.
After getting detained Priyanka Gandhi accused the government of being ignorant of common men's problems. She said, "They (BJP) think Opposition can be muzzled. As their ministers can't see inflation, we want to show them inflation by marching towards the PM house...PM Modi has handed over the assets of the country to his friends".
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was also detained. The group of leaders was restricted to a hall in Kingsway Camp in GTB Nagar.
The opposition party has been continuously raising questions against the price rise and the hike in the GST. Congress MPs have been staging protests both inside and outside Parliament on these issues. The protests come at a time when the Enforcement Directorate is questioning Congress president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi over a case linked to the National Herald newspaper.
(With inputs from agencies)
