To expedite the Covid vaccination process in the state and get more people to the vaccination centres for their second shot, the Bihar government has adopted an unusual strategy. Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey has planned to give away gifts through a lucky draw to those who complete their second dose of vaccine soon.

According to a statement by the State Health Ministry on Wednesday, the minister said that the lottery system is being announced to encourage people to get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The duration for the lucky draw has been fixed between November 27 and December 31.

However, the minister said that only those who get themselves vaccinated within seven days from the date fixed for the second dose will be rewarded under the lottery system.

"One vaccine dos is not enough to ensure protection from Covid-19. Those who take their second dose may win a television, mixer grinder, cooking gas, ceiling fan or blanket after a lucky draw from November 27 to December 31," state's health minister Panday said.

According to the scheme, one winner from each block will be rewarded with the Bumper award and 10 winners will be given consolation prizes per week for the next five weeks (December 31). According to this, on the block level, 2,670 people will be rewarded with the Bumper prize and 26,700 people will be given the Consolation prize. Whereas, the monthly grand prize will be awarded to 114 people on the district level.

According to the data by Mygov.in, a total of 7,72,30,414 doses have been administered in Bihar, of which, 5,32,11,248 have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 2,40,19,166 have received the second dose as of November 25.

