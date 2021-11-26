According to the scheme, one winner from each block will be rewarded with the Bumper award and 10 winners will be given consolation prizes per week for the next five weeks (December 31). According to this, on the block level, 2,670 people will be rewarded with the Bumper prize and 26,700 people will be given the Consolation prize. Whereas, the monthly grand prize will be awarded to 114 people on the district level.