As many as 63,303 primary school teachers will soon be promoted in Odisha as state's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided to reduce the residency period in government jobs.

Residency period means the minimum period for which a candidate (Both, full-time and part-time) must work at the department for a specific time to avail of promotion.

The Odisha government has reduced the for assistant teachers to six months from the existing one year. The residency period for getting a promotion to level III from level IV has been reduced to 1 year from 2 years.

The move will boost teaching jobs for other subjects at the upper primary level and also for the post of headmaster at primary and upper primary levels.

The availability of adequate teachers at various levels in primary education will lead to improvement in the management of primary schools as well as the academic environment in the schools.

With the implementation of the proposal, 29,759 assistant teachers at level V (A) will be promoted to V (B) level while another 29, 759 senior teachers at V (B) level will now be promoted to level-IV. Similarly, 3,785 headmasters (level-IV) will be promoted to level-III by September 2021, an official note said.

In 2019, the cadre of primary teachers was restructured to create 51,164 posts in place of 21,463 posts at Level-IV and 18,769 posts in place of 9,305 posts at Level-III.

(With PTI inputs)

