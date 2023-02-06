In times of layoffs PwC to hire 30,000 employees
With a current workforce of over 50,000 people in the country, PwC in India expects to grow its total workforce to 80,000.
The auditing and consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) India announced that it is planning to hire 30,000 jobs over the next five years, to expand its presence in India.
