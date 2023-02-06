The auditing and consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) India announced that it is planning to hire 30,000 jobs over the next five years, to expand its presence in India.

With a current workforce of over 50,000 people in the country, PwC in India expects to grow its total workforce to 80,000 said the company in its statement.

This follows a joint venture between PwC India and PwC US to set up new global centers in India.

“PwC India and PwC US have entered into a joint venture in India to accelerate growth, expand client relationships and enhance quality. PwC India has been steadily expanding its geographical presence in the country for several years," said PwC in its statement.

PwC India opened three new offices in 2022 alone. The new offices opened in Bhubaneswar, Jaipur and Noida will focus on hiring local, highly skilled talent.

PwC India as a part of new global strategy launched The New Equation in 2021 to advance the nation's economic growth, tap into the domestic market's potential, and generate more opportunities for society.

“We are committed to playing a meaningful role in India’s growth story and are working closely with clients and stakeholders to help solve important problems and create avenues towards a very bright future for our country. Our new venture is just one step forward in this direction and will further attempt to harness India’s vast demographic dividend." He added that “India is a strategically important geography for the PwC Network. We will continue to focus on enhancing our local capabilities and capacities." In terms of opportunities for both campus recruits and experienced professionals, this is a “great time to join a globally inclusive team of talented professionals and gain skills for becoming future ready," said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC.

“Our enhanced collaboration between PwC India and PwC US will further accelerate the growth of our global talent footprint and help deliver greater value to our clients. It will also create more opportunities for our people to develop deep technical acumen — all underpinned by quality," said Tim Ryan, Chair and Senior Partner, PwC US.

This hiring by the firm comes at a time when companies globally have laid off thousands of its staff in order to cut cost.

Google parent Alphabet Inc has announced 12,000 job cuts, more than 6% of its global workforce, while Microsoft cut off 10,000 employees to “emerge from the situation".