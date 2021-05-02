OPEN APP
Home >News >India >In touch with foreign embassies and responding to their medical demands: MEA

NEW DELHI : The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said it is in continuous touch with all foreign embassies in India and responding to their medical demands, especially those related to COVID-19.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the response to medical demands of the embassies included facilitating treatment in hospital even as he urged all not to hoard essential supplies including oxygen.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hit out at Congress leader Jairam Ramesh after he said on Twitter that the youth wing of the Congress was attending to SOS calls from foreign embassies and wondered whether the MEA was "sleeping".

Ramesh also shared a video posted on Twitter by Indian Youth Congress national president Srinivas B V that showed a mini pickup van entering the embassy of the Philippines in Delhi, carrying oxygen cylinders.

"MEA checked with the Philippines Embassy. This was an unsolicited supply as they had no Covid cases. Clearly for cheap publicity by you know who. Giving away cylinders like this when there are people in desperate need of oxygen is simply appalling," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Jairamji, MEA never sleeps; our people know across the world. MEA also never fakes; we know who does," he said in another tweet.

Srinivas tweeted the video with a caption "#SOSIYC members at Embassy of the Philippines in New Delhi."

In his comments, Ramesh complimented the Indian Youth Congress.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FILE PHOTO: A health official draws a dose of the AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.Premium Premium

Centre says 122 cr doses needed to inoculate 59 crore people in 18-45 age group

2 min read . 02:45 PM IST
Odisha's response comes after chief minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a few of his state counterparts on 22 April and offered to help with oxygen.Premium Premium

Odisha supplies 3965 MT of oxygen to eight states in 10 days

1 min read . 02:25 PM IST
BMC sets up a 20-bed Covid Care Centre Premium Premium

Govt likely to incentivise medical students joining Covid duty amid second wave

1 min read . 02:06 PM IST
Last year in April, India’s exports and imports stood at $10.36 billion and $17.12 billion, respectively.Premium Premium

India’s exports remain robust in April despite localiezd lockdowns

2 min read . 01:22 PM IST

"While I thank @IYC for its stellar efforts, as an Indian citizen I'm stunned that the youth wing of the opposition party is attending to SOS calls from foreign embassies. Is the MEA sleeping @DrSJaishankar?," he tweeted.

In his statement, Bagchi said the MEA is responding to the medical demands by the foreign missions.

"The chief of protocol and heads of divisions are in continuous touch with all high commissions/embassies and MEA is responding to their medical demands, especially those related to Covid. This includes facilitating their hospital treatment," he said.

"Given the pandemic situation, all are urged not to hoard essential supplies, including oxygen," Bagchi said, responding to media queries.

Hospitals across the national capital are reeling under a severe shortage of medical oxygen due to the massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout