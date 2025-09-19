‘In touch with local authorities, family’: What MEA said on Telangana techie shot dead by police in US

After a 30-year-old man from Telangana was allegedly shot dead by the US police, the External Affairs Ministry on Friday said that Indian officials were in touch with the US authorities.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “A shooting incident took place in which an Indian citizen lost his life. We are in touch with the local authorities and the government there.”

“As per our information, an investigation is underway, and the police have also issued a statement on the matter. We remain in contact with the family of the deceased,” Jaiswal added.

The slain victim's father has appealed to the Centre to urge the Embassy of India in Washington, DC and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco to help him bring his son's mortal remains to Mahabubnagar.

What did the US police say? Mohammed Nizamuddin from Mahabubnagar district was allegedly killed by the police in the United States on September 3 following a “scuffle” with his roommate.

According to a video released by the Santa Clara police, they received a 911 (emergency call) involving a disturbance between two roommates. When the police reached the spot, they received information that the situation had escalated and the suspect stabbed the victim, pinning him to the ground.

“The officer attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands. But the suspect ignored the commands… When the officer saw the suspect’s hand holding a knife come down towards the victim, the officer shot four times,” Santa Clara police chief Morgan said in the video.

Nizamuddin was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Was Nizamuddin a victim of racial abuse? In a recent post on social media, Nizamuddin had claimed that he was a victim of “racial hatred and discrimination”.

He had said: “I have been a victim of racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage fraud, wrongful termination and obstruction of Justice.

“Today I decided to raise my voice against all odds... Oppression of corporate tyrants must end, and everyone involved in it must be punished severely.”

Nizamuddin also wrote in the post that he faced a lot of hostility, a poor, unacceptable environment, racial discrimination, racial harassment and salary fraud at his workplace.

“They altogether wrongfully terminated my employment. It did not end there. They continued their harassment, discrimination and intimidating behaviour with the help of a racist detective and team,” he had alleged.