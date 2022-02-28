In trade pact with UK, India to seek duty cuts on textiles

India has a positive trade balance with the UK, but has been losing its market share in certain key products to other developing countries after the withdrawal of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP). “Therefore, it is in the interest of the industry to get zero tariffs in the UK in sectors (such as apparel) where GSP has been withdrawn," said Arpita Mukherjee, professor, Icrier. Meanwhile, the UK is negotiating access for its services sector, such as legal and accountancy, besides lower tariffs for its Scotch whiskey, which faces 150% duty.