Home >News >India >In wake of covid, Centre issues advisory to states, UTs for testing water source

In wake of covid, Centre issues advisory to states, UTs for testing water source

Bodies of suspected Covid patients found in Ganga cremated by the administration, in Unnao on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
2 min read . 05:02 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The National Jal Jeevan Mission has issued an advisory to states and Union territories for monitoring and surveillance of water quality to ensure potable drinking water
  • This comes against the backdrop of reports of dead bodies found floating in rivers in rural areas

NEW DELHI: With the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic raging across India, the National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) has issued an advisory to states and Union territories for monitoring and surveillance of water quality to ensure potable drinking water, the Jal Shakti ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

This comes against the backdrop of reports of dead bodies found floating in rivers in rural areas.

“National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) issued an advisory to states/ UTs to undertake water quality monitoring and surveillance (WQM&S) activities to ensure potable drinking water to every rural home and public institution in all villages across country," the statement said.

“The advisory also stated that every state/ UT is to have at least one state/ UT level laboratory and region-wise laboratories in bigger states/ UTs so that all nearby sources are tested regularly. Similarly, all districts to have a district-level laboratory and setting up of the same to be accorded highest priority," the statement added.

In July 2019, the government had formed a new ministry, Jal Shakti, to address all water issues in the country. The Jal Shakti ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation.

“In the wake of CoVid-19 pandemic, criticality of public health including preventive action, is well understood, making safe drinking water, improved sanitation and better hygiene a pre-requisite for improved public health," the statement added.

India’s 38% rural population has been covered under the marquee JJM, with 21.4% rural households provided with tap water connection since the scheme’s launch in 2019.

“All State/ regional and district level laboratories are to be made fully functional and it is mandatory to get them NABL accredited. All sub-division/ block level laboratories are to be verified by NABL and get NABL recognition," the statement said.

“Further, all laboratories are to be opened for public to test their water samples at a nominal rate," the statement added.

The JJM scheme aims to ensure assured tap water supply or ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024. Four crore households have been provided with tap water connections since the scheme’s announcement on 15 August 2019.

“Further, a number of water-borne diseases can be prevented with regular water quality testing and timely remedial action. The advisory urged that water quality monitoring and surveillance will not only save people, especially children, from falling sick but also [be] helpful in saving precious lives," the statement said.

