In wake of virus, Smart Power India’s Customer Voucher Scheme to aid 125k people

Smart Power India (SPI), a subsidiary of the Rockefeller Foundation established in 2015, launched a Customer Voucher Scheme (CVS) for mini-grid customers. In the wake of Covid-19, he scheme is expected to have a significant positive impact on over 125,000 lives in 200 mini-grid villages. The mini-grid customers will be able to redeem the vouchers against their monthly electricity bill issued by Mini-Grid Operators (MGO) for a period of 3 months.

Amidst the lockdown, electricity demand has dropped by up to 70%, especially from commercial and enterprise customers. As per the recent surveys conducted by SPI across mini-grid villages, it was observed that rural households are prioritizing their spending on food, shelter, and safety over electricity consumption. The scheme, therefore, is expected to play a significant role in retaining the mini-grid customers during the lockdown and ensure continued on-time payment behavior once cash flow improves. Over the next three months, the scheme will maintain the electricity demand and restore MGO’s cash flow back to pre-lockdown levels.

Commenting on the initiative, Jaideep Mukherji, CEO, Smart Power India, said: “Rural communities are under financial stress as cash balances have been depleted due to the lockdown. This has led Mini-Grid Operators to find the most stressed customers either default on their payment, or request for disconnection, or trade down on their service packs. The customer Voucher Scheme will provide financial support to the customers as well as MGOs for the next three months."

Information regarding the CVS will be provided to customers in advance via tele-calling. MGOs will upload monthly customer billing, mobile number data on SPI server and the SPI server will send voucher details to customers through text SMS. Customers using even basic mobile phones will get a unique voucher ID.

SPI will reconcile voucher details submitted electronically by MGO field agents and reimburse the amount to MGOs. The voucher amount will vary for each customer segment based on their monthly electricity billing. The vouchers can be claimed by customers for 3 consecutive months: 75% of median monthly bill in 1st month; 50% of median monthly bill in 2nd month; 25% of median monthly bill in 3rd month, respectively.

“By providing direct cash benefits and other critical support, SPI has been successful in minimizing the impact of the pandemic on the mini-grid customers" added Mr. Mukherji.

