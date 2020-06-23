In wake of virus, Smart Power India’s Customer Voucher Scheme to aid 125k people

Amidst the lockdown, electricity demand has dropped by up to 70%, especially from commercial and enterprise customers. As per the recent surveys conducted by SPI across mini-grid villages, it was observed that rural households are prioritizing their spending on food, shelter, and safety over electricity consumption. The scheme, therefore, is expected to play a significant role in retaining the mini-grid customers during the lockdown and ensure continued on-time payment behavior once cash flow improves. Over the next three months, the scheme will maintain the electricity demand and restore MGO’s cash flow back to pre-lockdown levels.