Day after extending Covid-19 restrictions in the state till August end, the West Bengal government has allowed all shops and business establishments, including bars and restaurants, to stay open till usual working hours but not beyond 10.30 pm.

The relaxation will come into effect from Monday onwards. The Bengal administration has reduced night curfew timings by two hours, imposing it from 11 pm to 5 am.

Take a look at what's allowed and what's not:

- West Bengal has allowed outdoor government programmes with strict adherence to Covid-19 norms.

- The state administration has also permitted theatres, auditoria and open-air theatres to operate with not over 50% of their respective seating capacities.

- "Stadiums and swimming pools may stay open with 50% of their respective at a time," the order noted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the extension of the coronavirus restrictions along with night curfew relaxations on Thursday. A decision in this regard was taken following a review of the prevailing situation by the executive committee of the state disaster management authority.

Meanwhile, Bengal's coronavirus caseload rose to 15,37,185 as 739 more people tested positive for the disease, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 18,276.

North 24 Parganas district recorded the highest number of new cases at 89, followed by 88 in Kolkata. North 24 Parganas also registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at four, followed by three in Kolkata.

The state now has 10,109 active cases, while 749 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,08,800, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate has improved to 98.15 per cent.

Bengal has tested more than 1.63 lakh samples for coronavirus till now, including 45,442 in a span of 24 hours.

