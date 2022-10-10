In worries for techies, hiring in Indian IT slowing down2 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 02:32 PM IST
- Growth has slowed from FY22, leading to lower overall headcount additions in Indian IT companies for FY23, as per the report
Listen to this article
Net headcount addition in Indian IT companies decelerated in the first quarter of the current fiscal (Q1 FY23) after accelerating for 7 quarters with Q3 FY22 being the only exception, as per a report by domestic brokerage and research firm Anand Rathi. Though, in Q2 FY23, Anand Rathi expects the net headcount addition to decrease further and normalise.