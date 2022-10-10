Net headcount addition in Indian IT companies decelerated in the first quarter of the current fiscal (Q1 FY23) after accelerating for 7 quarters with Q3 FY22 being the only exception, as per a report by domestic brokerage and research firm Anand Rathi. Though, in Q2 FY23, Anand Rathi expects the net headcount addition to decrease further and normalise.

On the other hand utilisation has been falling since Q2FY22, impacting the employee productivity to some extent. “We estimate aggregate utilization levels to be at pre pandemic levels due to aggressive hiring over the last few quarters. At the same time, growth has slowed from FY22, leading to lower overall headcount additions for FY23," the note on the Indian IT sector stated.

Industry head-count peaked in Q1. With the small exceptions of Cyient and Firstsource Solution, all companies reported record headcount in Q1 FY22. A few including large ones like TCS and Infosys reported moderation in net head-count addition in Q1 compared to their 4 –year max.

The brokerage expects net additions to moderate further in Q2. “As we move toward the 40-50 k quarterly net addition mark, we expect cost pressures to start easing for companies. While it may not be visible so much in Q2 financials, the news flow around hiring is already reflecting slower headcount additions," it added.

Hiring has dropped in tech companies, weighed down by rising margin pressure, focussing on retaining their permanent employees amid falling demand in the IT sector.

The attrition rates have also been high as most Indian IT companies recorded 23-27% attrition in Q1 FY23. The attrition rate is relatively low for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Coforge, high for Infosys, Birlasoft (due to fewer head-count addition), Wipro, Cyient and Mastek, the note highlighted.

“LTM basis attrition is likely to remain steady in Q2 but is then expected to moderate in H2 as companies adjust their hiring to prevailing growth and utilization levels," Anand Rathi said.

Lower net addition means easing supply pressures for smaller companies, as per the brokerage as it expects mid to small sized companies to start feeling less pressure from supply side and then eventually improve on margins as they experience higher joining rates and lower attrition.