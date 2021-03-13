In  worry  for  policymakers, people filing zero tax returns on the  rise

A tax official said the department is expanding the scope of tax credit statement—form 26 AS—which shows select transactions by the tax payer reported to the authorities by third parties in order to meet two goals: to improve voluntary compliance and to make tax filing easier for honest tax payers. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that as in goods and services tax, in which the transactions reported by the buyer and seller are matched for granting tax credits, the income tax department, too, will rely ever more on the taxpayers’ transactions reported by specified third parties. This would help taxpayers recall all their major financial transactions and make tax filings and assessment more efficient and hassle-free, the official said.