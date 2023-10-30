IN10 Media Network launches music vertical Let's Get Louder

Media and entertainment company IN10 Media Network has announced a new music vertical called Let’s Get Louder that aims to serve as a platform for emerging and established artists from India and beyond, the company said on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“With the introduction of our music business, Let’s Get Louder, we will play a pivotal role in supporting and promoting exceptionally talented artists while delivering outstanding musical experiences to audiences worldwide," said Aditya Pittie, managing director of IN10 Media Network.

Rajitta Hemwaani, chief operating officer of Let’s Get Louder, said recent events have solidified the notion that music is language-agonistic and, aided by cutting-edge technology, can traverse the globe. “This is an opportune moment to create and experiment, and one of our primary aims is to reach out to the young and global listeners," Hemwaani said, adding that the company has onboarded Believe India as a distribution partner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company’s immediate music line-up consists of 10 singles under the IP of ‘Made in India’, with music from across the country. Artistes such as Nikhita Gandhi, Shilpa Rao, Harshdeep Kaur, Sreerama Chandra (SRC), Ankit Tiwari and others have collaborated with regional artistes and folk singers to create fusion songs. The vertical is also working with contemporary artistes such as Indian Idol winner Salman Ali, Punjabi hip-hopper Thoda Bai PiPi, Rapper LOC and many others to launch singles, it said.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Let’s Get Louder, an exciting music initiative that perfectly aligns with our mission of supporting artistes and bringing people together through the universal language of music. With our platform and expertise, we are committed to amplifying their music on a global scale. Our collective aim is to resonate with music enthusiasts across the world," said Vinay Guwalani, director - label and artist solutions, Believe India.

