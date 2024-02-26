'Inaccurate': Govt rejects reports regarding Indians in Russia army seeking discharge
‘We remain committed, as a matter of top priority, to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian army,’ the MEA said
On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs rejected reports claiming that Indians with the Russian army are seeking help for discharge. Citing the report as ‘inaccurate’, the ministry has said that every such case has been dealt with ‘strongly’ and, therefore, several Indians have already been discharged from the service.