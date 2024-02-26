On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs rejected reports claiming that Indians with the Russian army are seeking help for discharge. Citing the report as ‘inaccurate’, the ministry has said that every such case has been dealt with ‘strongly’ and, therefore, several Indians have already been discharged from the service.

The MEA, in its notification, said, “We have seen some inaccurate reports in the media regarding Indians with the Russian army seeking help for discharge. Each and every such case brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities, and those brought to the attention of the Ministry have been taken up with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi. Several Indians have already been discharged as a result."

The ministry added that it is committed to this ‘top priority matter’ and has been pursuing the Russian authorities for the same.

"We remain committed, as a matter of top priority, to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian army," the ministry wrote.

February 24, 2024 marked the second anniversary of Russia's 'full-scale invasion' in 2022.

Earlier on Friday, the MEA said it was in touch with Moscow for the early "discharge" of Indians working as support staff to the Russian Army and urged its nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine.

The comments by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came following a report that some Indians are working as support staff to the Russian army in the conflict zone.

"We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian army," Jaiswal said.

He said the Indian embassy in Moscow has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their "early discharge". "We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict."

Meanwhile, today (February 26), some 20 European leaders will gather in Paris to send Russian President Vladimir Putin a message of European resolve on Ukraine and counter the Kremlin's narrative that Russia is bound to win a war now entering its third year, France said.

French President Emmanuel Macron has invited his European counterparts to the Elysee Palace for a working meeting announced at short notice because of what his advisers say is an escalation in Russian aggression over the past few weeks.

After initial successes in pushing back the Russian army, Ukraine has suffered setbacks on eastern battlefields, with its generals complaining of shortages of arms and soldiers.

