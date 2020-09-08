Inadequate flood relief could drown Karnataka in debt

BENGALURU: Calamity-prone Karnataka is unlikely to receive any substantial help from the Centre to deal with flood damages to the tune of ₹8,071 crore in the southern state if precedence on compensation payment is anything to go by.

Between 2009 and 2019, Karnataka has claimed damages in excess of ₹50,000 crore due to floods but has received less than 10% or just over ₹4,365 crore, according to government data.

For instance, the flood damages in August 2013 were pegged at ₹2,472 crores but the compensation from Government of India was ₹76.53 crore or 2.79%. The state received ₹83.83 crore compensation for estimated losses of ₹394 crore for the floods of July 2009, according to government data.

Though Karnataka is one of the biggest contributors to the Central coffers, the discrepancies in compensation payouts have put successive state governments on a collision course with the Government of India.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being in power both at the Centre and in the state has so far yielded no benefits to Karnataka, political leaders say. If anything, Karnataka was further short-changed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government which reduced the state’s share in Central taxes from 4.71% to 3.64%. Reductions in GST compensation, devolution of taxes, flood and drought relief among other problems that has led to an acute fund crunch in Karnataka was exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

Successive state governments have fought these discrepancies towards the state that have pushed it further into debt and left its people without any relief.

Calls to at least five cabinet ministers went unanswered.

The Centre has forced states to raise debt to make up for goods and services tax (GST) shortfalls. Karnataka would be eligible for total compensation of Rs18,289 crore. Out of this ₹6,965 crore would come from the cess collected but would now be forced to borrow at least ₹11,324 crore.

Krishna Byre Gowda, former minister and Congress legislator from Byatarayanapura in Bengaluru says that the state government has deliberately kept the claims down and even said that the ratio of compensation is really poor.

Gowda, who had highlighted the poor compensation paid to Karnataka as a representative to the GST council, said that the state may get a few hundred crores at best.

“A significant portion of relief is not paid at all," Gowda said.

This is the third consecutive flood year for several districts of Karnataka like Kodagu, Belagavi and the coast among other regions and most of them are yet to receive adequate compensation to make up for the losses.

