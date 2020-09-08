Inadequate flood relief could drown Karnataka in debt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being in power both at the Centre and in the state has so far yielded no benefits to Karnataka, political leaders say. If anything, Karnataka was further short-changed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government which reduced the state’s share in Central taxes from 4.71% to 3.64%. Reductions in GST compensation, devolution of taxes, flood and drought relief among other problems that has led to an acute fund crunch in Karnataka was exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown.