Inadequate government funding keeps healthcare, education in crisis mode
Summary
- India has made huge policy strides on these two key issues in the past 10 years, but the healthcare system remains in the ICU and the education sector is yet to achieve a pass mark. We explore the Modi government’s track record in the fourth part of our pre-election series.
As national elections loom large, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an inauguration spree. The past fortnight has seen him unveil dozens of new health and educational facilities, underscoring the political importance of these two massive welfare areas. While the union government shares duties on these issues with states, for its part, the Modi government has a mixed record as it heads for the polls.