Inadequate government funding keeps healthcare, education in crisis mode

Views about the government's pandemic response remain polarised. While the vaccination of over a billion people was creditable, the loss of lives exposed administrative deficiencies. "In hindsight, covid management could have been better," said K Sujatha Rao, a former union health secretary. “While the introduction and scaling-up of vaccinations was extremely creditworthy, the huge amount of human suffering, be it in terms of loss of life or jobs, could have been avoided or substantially reduced had policy been based on public-health principles."