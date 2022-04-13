Inauguration of PMs' museum tomorrow. Know cost, other details. 10-point

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the museum based on all PMs of India since independence on Thursday, April 14. The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya (prime ministers' museum) will be a tribute to every PM of the country, irrespective of ideology or tenure, PM Modi's office said in a statement. The museum will tell the contribution of each prime minister after independence. It is aimed at sensitizing and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision, and achievements of all our prime ministers, PMO added.

