Inauguration of PMs' museum tomorrow. Know cost, other details. 10-point

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya (prime minister's museum) will be a tribute to every PM of the country, irrespective of ideology or tenure
Being built at Delhi's Teen Murti Estate, the museum covers the life and times of all the 14 Indian prime ministers so far and will showcase their contributions
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the museum based on all PMs of India since independence on Thursday, April 14. The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya (prime ministers' museum) will be a tribute to every PM of the country, irrespective of ideology or tenure, PM Modi's office said in a statement. The museum will tell the contribution of each prime minister after independence. It is aimed at sensitizing and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision, and achievements of all our prime ministers, PMO added.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the museum based on all PMs of India since independence on Thursday, April 14. The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya (prime ministers' museum) will be a tribute to every PM of the country, irrespective of ideology or tenure, PM Modi's office said in a statement. The museum will tell the contribution of each prime minister after independence. It is aimed at sensitizing and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision, and achievements of all our prime ministers, PMO added.
Here's all you need to know about Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya:
Here's all you need to know about Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya:
Being built at Delhi's Teen Murti Estate, the museum covers the life and times of all the 14 Indian prime ministers so far and will showcase their contributions.
The new museum is built on a 10,000-square metre piece of land adjacent to the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in Teen Murti Bhavan, the museum will have exhibits related to the former prime ministers.
The museum which is coming up at a cost of ₹271 crore was approved in 2018.
The government had earlier thought of two dates -- December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee which is also observed as Good Governance Day, or January 26 -- for the inauguration of the museum.
According to the PMO, the museum integrates the erstwhile Teen Murti Bhawan designated as Block I with the newly constructed building designated as Block II. The total area of the two blocks is over 15,600 square metres.
The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded by the hands of its leaders. The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices.
The logo of the museum represents the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra symbolizing the nation and democracy.
Appropriate use of archives, some personal items, gifts and memorabilia, speeches of prime ministers, and anecdotal representation of ideologies and different aspects of their lives have been added.
The information for the museum was collected through resources and repositories with institutions such as Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan, Films Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, media houses (Indian and foreign), and foreign news agencies among others.
Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, and experiential installations enable the exhibition content to become highly interactive and engaging.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Being built at Delhi's Teen Murti Estate, the museum covers the life and times of all the 14 Indian prime ministers so far and will showcase their contributions.
The new museum is built on a 10,000-square metre piece of land adjacent to the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in Teen Murti Bhavan, the museum will have exhibits related to the former prime ministers.
The museum which is coming up at a cost of ₹271 crore was approved in 2018.
The government had earlier thought of two dates -- December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee which is also observed as Good Governance Day, or January 26 -- for the inauguration of the museum.
According to the PMO, the museum integrates the erstwhile Teen Murti Bhawan designated as Block I with the newly constructed building designated as Block II. The total area of the two blocks is over 15,600 square metres.
The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded by the hands of its leaders. The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices.
The logo of the museum represents the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra symbolizing the nation and democracy.
Appropriate use of archives, some personal items, gifts and memorabilia, speeches of prime ministers, and anecdotal representation of ideologies and different aspects of their lives have been added.
The information for the museum was collected through resources and repositories with institutions such as Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan, Films Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, media houses (Indian and foreign), and foreign news agencies among others.
Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, and experiential installations enable the exhibition content to become highly interactive and engaging.