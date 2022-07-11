Incentives will be given for successful auctioning of mines: minister

Incentives will be given for successful auctioning of mines: minister1 min read . 07:48 PM IST
- Pralhad Joshi said that the incentives will inspire other states to perform better in the mining sector
NEW DELHI :Incentives will be given to the state governments for successful auctioning of mines and those who have identified mineral blocks, said Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs on Monday.
Inaugurating the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Iconic week celebrations of the Ministry of Mines, the minister said that the incentives will inspire other states to perform better in the mining sector.
“Successful states will be rewarded during the National Conclave on Mines and Minerals to be held on Tuesday in the national capital,“ the minister added.
Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah will be the chief guest during the one- day national conclave.
Participating in the AKAM iconic week celebrations, Secretary Ministry of Mines, Alok Tandon said that the PSUs / subordinate offices of the ministry will be celebrating the iconic week from 11th to 17th July, across the country.
