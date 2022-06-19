Incessant rains trigger floods in various parts of Assam; Here are 10 points

7. The flood situation in Assam's Bajali continued to worsen as more than 3.52 lakh people of the district have been affected by the current spell of the flood. As per the information, the flood waters of the Pahumara river submerged several villages under the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, which compelled thousands of people to leave their homes. The flood waters totally submerged the PWD road connecting Bhabanipur to Barpeta and a thousand bighas of cropland in the district are currently underwater.