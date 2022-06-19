Incessant rains trigger floods in various parts of Assam; Here are 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock about the current flood situation in the state and assured him of all help from the Centre. The CM also visited a few relief camps sheltering affected people in Kamrup and Darrang district.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The flood situation in Assam caused by incessant rain is affecting nearly 31 lakh people in 32 districts, while eight more people lost their lives on Saturday taking the death toll to 63.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The flood situation in Assam caused by incessant rain is affecting nearly 31 lakh people in 32 districts, while eight more people lost their lives on Saturday taking the death toll to 63.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock about the current flood situation in the state and assured him of all help from the Centre. The CM also visited a few relief camps sheltering affected people in Kamrup and Darrang district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock about the current flood situation in the state and assured him of all help from the Centre. The CM also visited a few relief camps sheltering affected people in Kamrup and Darrang district.
Here are 10 points you need to know:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here are 10 points you need to know:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1. Assam CM Sarma inspected the breached LB embankment near Bor Athiabari, caused by surging Saktola river in Darrang district. "Directed WRD to plug the breached portion. Also assured local people that the embankment with new alignment will be made to improve fortification," he tweeted.
1. Assam CM Sarma inspected the breached LB embankment near Bor Athiabari, caused by surging Saktola river in Darrang district. "Directed WRD to plug the breached portion. Also assured local people that the embankment with new alignment will be made to improve fortification," he tweeted.
2. As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, in last 24 hours, 28 districts have reported flood. 96 Revenue Circles & 2,930 villages affected by flood. About 18,94,373 people impacted. So far 11,881 people safely evacuated. 54 people have lost their life due to flood & landslide this season.
2. As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, in last 24 hours, 28 districts have reported flood. 96 Revenue Circles & 2,930 villages affected by flood. About 18,94,373 people impacted. So far 11,881 people safely evacuated. 54 people have lost their life due to flood & landslide this season.
3. The toll in the current second wave of floods and landslides in the state has increased to 63 as two deaths each were reported from Barpeta and Karimganj while one each died in Darrang, Hailakandi, Nalbari and Sonitpur districts.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3. The toll in the current second wave of floods and landslides in the state has increased to 63 as two deaths each were reported from Barpeta and Karimganj while one each died in Darrang, Hailakandi, Nalbari and Sonitpur districts.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
4. The Railway Department has partially canceled the trains running from Dibrugarh and Tinsukia, Swaraj Pradhan, Sr Divisional Commercial Manager, Tinsukia Railway Division told ANI. “In view of the continuous increase in the water level of rivers & the situation of floods, Railway Department has partially canceled the trains running from Dibrugarh and Tinsukia," he said.
4. The Railway Department has partially canceled the trains running from Dibrugarh and Tinsukia, Swaraj Pradhan, Sr Divisional Commercial Manager, Tinsukia Railway Division told ANI. “In view of the continuous increase in the water level of rivers & the situation of floods, Railway Department has partially canceled the trains running from Dibrugarh and Tinsukia," he said.
5. The Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin on Saturday stated that the river Kopili is flowing above 'High Flood Level' in Nagaon district, while other rivers such as the Brahmaputra, Jia-Bharali, Puthimari, Pagladia, Manas, Beki, Barak and Kushiara are flowing above the danger level at different places.
5. The Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin on Saturday stated that the river Kopili is flowing above 'High Flood Level' in Nagaon district, while other rivers such as the Brahmaputra, Jia-Bharali, Puthimari, Pagladia, Manas, Beki, Barak and Kushiara are flowing above the danger level at different places.
6. A population of 30.99 lakh have been affected in 32 districts, according to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
6. A population of 30.99 lakh have been affected in 32 districts, according to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
7. The flood situation in Assam's Bajali continued to worsen as more than 3.52 lakh people of the district have been affected by the current spell of the flood. As per the information, the flood waters of the Pahumara river submerged several villages under the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, which compelled thousands of people to leave their homes. The flood waters totally submerged the PWD road connecting Bhabanipur to Barpeta and a thousand bighas of cropland in the district are currently underwater.
7. The flood situation in Assam's Bajali continued to worsen as more than 3.52 lakh people of the district have been affected by the current spell of the flood. As per the information, the flood waters of the Pahumara river submerged several villages under the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, which compelled thousands of people to leave their homes. The flood waters totally submerged the PWD road connecting Bhabanipur to Barpeta and a thousand bighas of cropland in the district are currently underwater.
8. In the Nalbari district of lower Assam, more than 1.23 lakh people have been affected by the current wave of the deluge. The flood waters have destroyed several embankments, and roads and washed away many houses in the district.
8. In the Nalbari district of lower Assam, more than 1.23 lakh people have been affected by the current wave of the deluge. The flood waters have destroyed several embankments, and roads and washed away many houses in the district.
9. The flood has devastated Paschim Nalbari, Ghograpar, Barbhag, Nalbari, Tihu, Banekuchi, and the Barkhetri revenue circles of the district and has inundated as many as 203 villages. The district administration has set up 54 relief camps in the district and nearly 16,000 flood-affected people of the district are currently lodged in these camps.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
9. The flood has devastated Paschim Nalbari, Ghograpar, Barbhag, Nalbari, Tihu, Banekuchi, and the Barkhetri revenue circles of the district and has inundated as many as 203 villages. The district administration has set up 54 relief camps in the district and nearly 16,000 flood-affected people of the district are currently lodged in these camps.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
10. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 16-18 June. For the prediction from 23-29 June, IMD said, “Due to southerly/southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast & adjoining East India at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely to continue over northeast & adjoining East India during most days of the week."
10. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 16-18 June. For the prediction from 23-29 June, IMD said, “Due to southerly/southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast & adjoining East India at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely to continue over northeast & adjoining East India during most days of the week."