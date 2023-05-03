WTO must review food subsidy rule, says Sitharaman4 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 12:16 AM IST
Under Peace Clause, WTO members agreed to refrain from challenging any breach in prescribed ceiling by a developing nation at the dispute settlement forum of the WTO. This clause will stay till a permanent solution is found to the food stockpiling issue.
Incheon: The World Trade Organization must revisit the prickly issue of food and fertilizer subsidies as both have become critical to developing economies but are not taken into account while deciding tariff and pricing rules, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the Asian Development Bank’s annual general meeting.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×