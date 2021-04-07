Include labs and home care providers in vaccination drive: Pvt health sector

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 55,469. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 9,921 while Karnataka reported 6,150 new cases. The daily positivity graph is on a steady incline and currently stands at 8.40%. India’s total Active Caseload has reached 8,43,473. It now comprises 6.59% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 55,250 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, the government data shows. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh cumulatively account for 74.5% of India’s total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 56.17% of the total active caseload of the country.