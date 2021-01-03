OPEN APP
Include us on Covid-19 vaccination priority list, say traders in Uttar Pradesh
A research scientist works inside a laboratory of India's Serum Institute (REUTERS)

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 09:02 PM IST PTI

  • The demand was raised at the meeting of the Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal
  • India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech

Traders in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district have demanded that they be given Covid-19 vaccine shots on a priority basis.

The demand was raised at the meeting of the Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal held in Sambhal on Sunday.

By clapping and clanging utensils, district president of the traders' body, Rajiv Varshney, along with other traders expressed their gratitude to the scientists who developed the vaccine.

Varshney appealed to the prime minister to administer the dose of Covid-19 vaccine to traders on a priority basis as they "risked their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic while making the essential commodities available to the public".

India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

