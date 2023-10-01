Inclusion of 65+ age in JE vax trial urged
NEW DELHI : A top government panel has recommended that Bharat Biotech Ltd conduct phase-3 trials of its Japanese encephalitis vaccine for people aged 65 and above, as the disease emerges as a key concern in India. The Hyderabad-based company had asked the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for permission to conduct phase-3 trials in children up to a year old, as was done in phase 1 and 2 trials. However, the expert panel of DCGI said the company may conduct it for older individuals as well, minutes of its meeting showed. The plan is to develop an advanced version of JE vaccine that can cover a larger chunk of the population.