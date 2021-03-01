This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Inclusion of fuel under GST could prove beneficial
3 min read.01 Mar 2021Jagadish Shettigar,Pooja Misra
The incessant fuel hike that has led to petrol and diesel prices crossing ₹100 per litre mark in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh is expected to impact the fuel consumption expenditure of the common man and his budget due to cost escalation in essential commodities. Mint explores.
