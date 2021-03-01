India is the world’s third largest importer of crude oil and with recovery following a V-shaped trajectory, December 2020 crude imports were 11.6% higher y-o-y

Inclusion of fuel under GST could prove beneficial

01 Mar 2021

Jagadish Shettigar,Pooja Misra

The incessant fuel hike that has led to petrol and diesel prices crossing ₹100 per litre mark in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh is expected to impact the fuel consumption expenditure of the common man and his budget due to cost escalation in essential commodities. Mint explores.