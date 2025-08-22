Income Tax Act 2025 gets President's assent, new rules to replace 1961 law notified

The Income Tax Act, 2025, replacing the 1961 law was notified by the Centre on Friday, August 22, in its Official Gazette. This comes a day after President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to the Act.

The Income Tax handle on X notified about the landmark development.

“The Income-tax Act, 2025 has received the Hon’ble President’s assent on 21st Aug 2025. A landmark reform replacing the 1961 Act, it ushers in a simpler, transparent & compliance-friendly direct tax regime,” said Income Tax India on X.

The new laws under Income Tax Act, 2025, will come into effect from April 1, 2026.