Income tax benefits to startups: Here's what has been announced in Budget 2023

In a relief to taxpayers, she announced no tax for those with annual income of up to ₹7 lakh under the new tax regime but made no changes for those who continue in the old regime that provides for tax exemptions and deductions on investments and expenses such as HRA. Also, the basic exemption limit has been raised to ₹3 lakh from ₹2.5 lakh. A ₹2.5 lakh basic exemption limit is prescribed in old tax regime.

