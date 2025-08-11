Income Tax Bill 2025 passed in Lok Sabha: What are the changes?

The Lok Sabha on Monday, 11 August, passed the modified new Income Tax Bill, 2025 and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Income Tax (No 2) Bill, 2025, was passed shortly after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the revised bill.

Following the passage of the crucial new Income Tax Bill, 2025, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

Sitharaman introduced the modified Income Tax bill in the Lok Sabha after including “almost all of the recommendations of the Select Committee”.

The revised Income Tax Bill, 2025, is aimed at consolidating and amending the laws related to income tax and will replace the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The Bill must be passed by the Rajya Sabha to replace the current Act, and then it will seek the President's nod.

“Almost all of the recommendations of the Select Committee have been accepted by the government. In addition, suggestions have been received from stakeholders about changes that would convey the proposed legal meaning more accurately,” said the statement of objects and reasons of the modified Income Tax Bill, 2025.

What are the changes in the Income Tax Bill, 2025? The Select Committee of the Parliament, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, recommended a host of changes in the old version of the Income Tax Bill, 2025.

“There are corrections in the nature of drafting, alignment of phrases, consequential changes and cross-referencing. Therefore, a decision has been taken by the government to withdraw the Income-tax Bill, 2025, as reported by the Select Committee. Consequently, Income-tax (No. 2) Bill, 2025 has been prepared to replace the Income-tax Act, 1961,” the statement said.

The Select Committee submitted 285 recommendations focused on simplifying the tax regime and making the Income Tax legislation simpler and clearer. In total, the parliamentary panel made a total of 566 suggestions/recommendations in its 4,584-page report. Some of its recommendations included —