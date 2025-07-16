Income Tax Bill 2025 unanimously adopted by Parliament's Select Committee, to be tabled in Monsoon session

The Income Tax Bill 2025 that aims to simplify the tax law, has been unanimously adopted by the Lok Sabha's Select Committee today, on July 16.
Chaired by BJP leader Baijayant Panda, the Parliamentary Panel had made 285 suggestions to the draft legislation.
The 3,709-pages long draft law will be presented to the lower house next week, on Monday (July 21), on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, according to a PTI report.
This paves the way for passage of the bill, which was tabled at the Budget session of the Parliament earlier this year.
