Income tax calculator: Check how much tax you will pay for new vs old regime
- New vs old regime: The income tax department has launched a tax calculator to help taxpayers decide which income tax regime will be better for them
After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting Budget 2023, announced to increase the rebate limit in the new tax regime to ₹7 lakh, effective 1 April 2023, there has been confusion among taxpayers. The debate over new vs old income tax regime kickstarted. The income tax department has launched a tax calculator to help taxpayers decide which income tax regime will be better for them.
