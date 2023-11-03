Income Tax searches Tamil Nadu Minister EV Velu's residence

The Income Tax department officials on Friday conducted searches at premises related to Tamil Nadu Minister EV Velu. Currently, the IT search is underway at a financial institution in the Gandhipuram area of Karur district, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

The searches were being held in different parts of the state, including here, the sources said without divulging details.

Velu, a senior DMK leader, holds the Public Works portfolio in the MK Stalin-led cabinet.