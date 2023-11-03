comScore
Income Tax searches Tamil Nadu Minister EV Velu's residence
Income Tax searches Tamil Nadu Minister EV Velu's residence

 Livemint

Income Tax search is being conducted at premises related to State's Minister EV Velu. Visuals from the IT search at a financial institution in Gandhipuram area of Karur district.

Income Tax search conducted at premises related to State's Minister EV Velu. (ANI)Premium
Income Tax search conducted at premises related to State's Minister EV Velu. (ANI)

The Income Tax department officials on Friday conducted searches at premises related to Tamil Nadu Minister EV Velu. Currently, the IT search is underway at a financial institution in the Gandhipuram area of Karur district, according to a report published by the news agency ANI. 

The searches were being held in different parts of the state, including here, the sources said without divulging details.

Velu, a senior DMK leader, holds the Public Works portfolio in the MK Stalin-led cabinet.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.


Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 09:28 AM IST
