On the occasion of 164th Income Tax Day celebrations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will join the celebration at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Monday.

The programme will begin at 6:00 pm today. The day is celebrated every year on 24 July to spread awareness around the importance of taxes and encourage more and more people to pay taxes for the development of the nation.

“Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will preside over the 164th Income Tax Day celebrations in the presence of Union Minister of State for Finance Shri @mppchaudhary , tomorrow, 24th July 2023, from 18.00 Hours IST onwards at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi," tweeted Ministry of Finance on Monday.

IT department achieved 3-crore ITR milestone days ahead of the deadline

This year, the Income Tax department surpassed its previous year milestone target of filing 3 crore ITRs, days before the deadline. This year, the target in income tax return (ITR) filling reached 7 days earlier in the year.

Over 3 crore ITRs for income earned in 2022-23 fiscal have been filed so far, out of which 91 per cent have been verified electronically, the income tax department said on Wednesday.

"Out of the 3.06 crore ITRs filed till 18th July, 2023, 2.81 crore ITRs have been e-verified i.e. more than 91 per cent ITRs filed have been e-verified! Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 1.50 crore ITRs have already been processed," the I-T department tweeted.