News
Experts bat for proper litigation policy as taxman's delays get flak from courts
Krishna Yadav 4 min read 17 Jul 2024, 01:56 PM IST
Summary
- Courts have struck down income tax department's several appeals filed beyond the legal limit, saying such actions would result in the erosion of confidence among MNCs investing in India.
NEW DELHI : With the taxman coming under fire for filing late appeals, experts say there is an urgent need for a strong tax dispute resolution mechanism to simplify litigation and ensure timely closure of the cases.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less