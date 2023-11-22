Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Income Tax department conducts raid at Stove Kraft office; shares plunge 5.3%

Income Tax department conducts raid at Stove Kraft office; shares plunge 5.3%

Livemint

Income Tax department conducting raid StoveKraft office

IT officials conducted raids at Stove Kraft office on Wednesday.

Income Tax department conducting raids StoveKraft office, the company said in its stock exchange filing on Wednesday. The company stock was trading 5.3% lower at 488.55 on BSE till 2:20 pm.

The Indian cooking appliances manufacturer said in its stock exchange filing that officials of the Income Tax Department are conducting search at some of the premises and pants of the company. It also informed about cooperating with IT officials during the searches.

“The Income Tax Department is conducting search at some of the premises / plants related to the Company. The officials of the Company are cooperating with the officials of the Income Tax Department and are responding to the queries raised by them," said Stove Kraft in its stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

The full information related to IT raids will be updated once the IT search concludes.

(Refresh for updates)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.