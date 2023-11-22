Income Tax department conducting raids StoveKraft office, the company said in its stock exchange filing on Wednesday. The company stock was trading 5.3% lower at ₹488.55 on BSE till 2:20 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian cooking appliances manufacturer said in its stock exchange filing that officials of the Income Tax Department are conducting search at some of the premises and pants of the company. It also informed about cooperating with IT officials during the searches.

“The Income Tax Department is conducting search at some of the premises / plants related to the Company. The officials of the Company are cooperating with the officials of the Income Tax Department and are responding to the queries raised by them," said Stove Kraft in its stock exchange filing on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The full information related to IT raids will be updated once the IT search concludes.

(Refresh for updates)

