Income Tax department conducts surveys at BBC offices
- The operation which is classified as a 'survey' under the Income Tax Act is being held at multiple locations
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department is conducting a survey at the premises of the UK's national broadcaster BBC in India, a person informed about the development said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×