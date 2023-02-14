New Delhi: The Income Tax Department is conducting a survey at the premises of the UK's national broadcaster BBC in India, a person informed about the development said.

The operation which is classified as a 'survey' under the Income Tax Act is being held at multiple locations, the person said on condition of anonymity. The tax department does not disclose specific details of individual taxpayers.

A survey is a less serious form of seeking information by visiting the premises of an assessee and is conducted only during business hours at the official premises, compared to searches, which are not limited to official premises and business hours. Finer details of any tax dispute are yet to be known.

A BBC spokesperson said, “The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible."

Emails sent to the Income Tax department and to the Prime Minister's Office seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

BBC recently released a documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, which has been banned by the government of India.