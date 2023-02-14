Income Tax department conducts surveys at BBC offices
- The development comes weeks after BBC aired a documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots
- A govt spokesperson had on 19 Jan described the documentary, as a ‘propaganda piece designed to push a discredited narrative’
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted what it called a “survey" at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).
