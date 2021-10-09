Income Tax Department has detected unaccounted income to the tune of ₹550 crore in raids against Hyderabad-based Hetero pharmaceutical group. So far, the department has seized over ₹142 crore cash after its recently raids, CBDT said in a statement on Saturday.

The raids were carried out by the tax department on October 6 at about 50 locations in half-a-dozen states.

“During the search, several bank lockers have been found, out of which 16 lockers have been operated. The searches have resulted in the seizure of unexplained cash amounting to ₹142.87 crore, so far. The unaccounted income unearthed is estimated to be in the range of about ₹550 crore till now," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in the statement.

Further investigations and quantification of undisclosed income detected is in progress, it added.

The CBDT is the policymaking authority for the Income Tax Department.

The CBDT said that the group is engaged in the business of manufacturing of intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations with majority of its products being exported to countries like the US and Dubai, and some African and European countries.

“During the searches, hideouts were identified where second set of books of accounts and cash were found. Incriminating evidence in the form of digital media, pen drives, documents, etc. have been found and seized. Incriminating digital evidences were gathered from SAP @ ERP software maintained by the assessee group," CBDT stated.

The direct tax authority claimed that issues relating to discrepancies in purchases made from bogus and non-existent entities and artificial inflation of certain heads of expenditure were detected. Further, evidence of on-money payment for purchase of lands was also found, it added.

“Various other legal issues were also identified such as personal expenses being booked in the company’s books and land purchased by related parties below government registration value," CBDT said.

Hetero shot into limelight after the group signed several agreements and undertook development of various drugs such as Remdesivir and Favipiravir to treat Covid-19. It has over 25 manufacturing facilities located in India, China, Russia, Egypt, Mexico and Iran.

The company last month had said that it had received Emergency Use Authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its biosimilar version of Tocilizumab for treatment of Covid-19 in hospitalised adults. The ₹7,500 crore pharma major is one of the firms that has tied up with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.

