“During the search, several bank lockers have been found, out of which 16 lockers have been operated. The searches have resulted in the seizure of unexplained cash amounting to ₹142.87 crore, so far. The unaccounted income unearthed is estimated to be in the range of about ₹550 crore till now," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in the statement.

