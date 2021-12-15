NEW DELHI : The Income Tax department has issued ₹1.37 trillion in tax refunds so far this year, the department said on Wednesday.

The refunds go to 1.27 crore taxpayers. This includes a personal income tax refund of ₹46,438 crore in more than 1.25 crore cases and a corporate tax refund of ₹90,340 crore in over 2,02,000 cases, the tax department said in a tweet.

This includes nine million refunds of the assessment year 2021-22 amounting to about Rs. 18,849 crores. The data refers to the period starting April to 13 December. The department did not mention the extent of refunds given at the same time a year ago.

Data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed that the Income Tax department collected ₹3.1 trillion in personal income tax and ₹3.3 trillion in corporation tax at the end of October.

The tax department is now running a drive reminding assessees of the 31 December due date for filing tax returns for the 2021-22 assessment year. The drive involves reaching out to assessees by way of e-mails and text messages reminding them of the steadily increasing traffic in the new tax filing portal.

Earlier this month, the department urged taxpayers to check their annual information statements relating to tax credits and various transactions executed last financial year while filing the tax return.

The department then said that more than 30 million tax returns have so far been filed on the new e-filing portal and more than 400,000 tax returns were being filed every day and the figure was increasing every day ahead of the extended due date. The department’s approach is to remind taxpayers of the various transactions done by them and have been reported to the department by third parties and institutions so that assessees voluntarily file the return accurately. (ends)

