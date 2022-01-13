The Income Tax Department has issued ₹1.54 lakh crore in tax refunds so far this fiscal year, the tax department said today.

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,54,302 crore to more than 1.59 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 10th January,2022. Income tax refunds of Rs. 53,689 crore have been issued in 1,56,57,444cases &corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,00,612 crore have been issued in 2,21,976cases(

"This includes 1.20 crore refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to Rs. 23,406.28 crore," Income-tax Dept added.

Nearly 58.9 million income tax returns (ITRs) were been filed on the new tax filing portal of the Income Tax Department as of 31 December, the extended due date for filing returns for the assessment year 2021-22, the department said.

More than 4.6 million ITRs were filed on the due date itself. The department said that its help desk attended to 16,850 taxpayer calls and 1,467 chats for a smooth customer experience. The department has been engaging with taxpayers and professionals for assistance on its official Twitter handle, the department’s statement said. On 31 December alone, more than 230 tweets from taxpayers and professionals were responded

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.