I-T Dept Issues Reminder: Link PAN with Aadhaar by May 31 to avoid higher TDS; here's how
The Income Tax Department has issued a reminder for taxpayers to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar by May 31, 2024. The reminder, posted on X (formerly Twitter), emphasises the importance of meeting this deadline to avoid higher tax deductions at source (TDS).