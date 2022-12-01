Income tax department moves to resolve tax refund issues quickly

Under the law, the tax authority can adjust the refund due against an outstanding demand after issuing an intimation to the assessee. The department’s Centralized Processing Centre (CPC) in Bengaluru will notify the taxpayer and inform the assessing officer about it. The taxpayer has 15 days to respond to the officer. Officers so far had 30 days to rectify or confirm the tax demand, which has to be communicated to CPC.