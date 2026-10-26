Income Tax department nudges taxpayers to disclose overseas properties

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department has nudged select taxpayers who invested in residential and commercial properties in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to disclose their overseas assets under a one-time compliance scheme, a senior government official said.
The move comes ahead of the 31 December deadline for the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers – Disclosure Scheme, 2026 (FAST-DS), which gives eligible taxpayers an opportunity to disclose specified foreign assets and income that were not reported or taxed appropriately.