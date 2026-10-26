Income Tax department nudges taxpayers to disclose overseas properties

“It will also help in better future compliance. There could be two positive externalities of this move — first, an increase in the tax base owing to declaration requirements that may now be better met under LRS; and second, it could lead to a deterrence in foreign property purchases owing to steep 20% TCS that could put the brakes on remittances under LRS and save some forex outflows,” said Ranen Banerjee, partner and leader, economic advisory, PwC India.