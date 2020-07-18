Income Tax department on a drive to improve return filings for FY19

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Saturday said it will run a campaign from Monday till the end of this month to ensure assessees do not default on filing tax returns for FY19.

The 11-day ‘e-campaign’ to ensure “voluntary compliance" will focus on tax payers who have not filed returns as well as those who have deficiency in their returns, CBDT said.

The move to nudge assessees to fulfil their return filing obligation comes in the wake of a general declining trend in return filings after a spike subsequent to the 2016 demonetisation of high value currencies. The decline is in line with the deceleration in economic growth rate. The number of returns can fall either due to income loss or due to death of the tax payer. Measures to check tax evasion as well as the general economic growth trend will have a bearing on the number of returns filed.

CBDT said in a statement that the e-campaign will facilitate taxpayers to electronically validate their tax/financial transaction information available with the I-T department. Once the compliance requirement is fulfilled for FY19, assessees need not worry about getting any tax notices.

As part of this drive, the department will send emails or text messages to identified taxpayers to verify their financial transactions and related information that it received from various agencies. This include details of taxes deducted or collected at source and foreign remittances. The tax authority has also collected information related to GST, exports, imports and transactions in securities, derivatives, commodities and mutual funds.

CBDT said data analysis has helped to identify certain taxpayers with high value transactions who have not filed returns for FY19. Another set of return filers have also been identified whose high value transactions do not appear to be in line with their income tax return, the tax authority said. The last date for filing as well as revising the return for assessment year 2020 relevant to FY19 is 31 July.

“The taxpayer must avail of the opportunity to participate in the e-campaign for their own ease and benefit," said the CBDT statement.

