Income Tax department on a drive to improve return filings for FY19

The move to nudge assessees to fulfil their return filing obligation comes in the wake of a general declining trend in return filings after a spike subsequent to the 2016 demonetisation of high value currencies. The decline is in line with the deceleration in economic growth rate. The number of returns can fall either due to income loss or due to death of the tax payer. Measures to check tax evasion as well as the general economic growth trend will have a bearing on the number of returns filed.